Chadwick dies at 90, goalie started 140 consecutive games for Maple Leafs

A hockey "lifer," he found gainful employment scouting for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Oakland Seals and New York Islanders.

Chadwick managed and coached the Islanders' Central league affiliate in Fort Worth, Texas, firmly instructed by his NHL boss Bill Torrey to get Fort Worth's new goalie ready in two years, period. A year later, in 1973-74, Glenn "Chico" Resch joined the Islanders to star on Long Island, winning the Stanley Cup in 1980.

"The one thing about the older goalies of the day -- Glenn Hall was a coach of mine for a time, as was Eddie Giacomin -- is that they coached your mental state, your psyche, your confidence," Resch said. "They weren't on the ice working the mechanics. Ed would point something out to me in Fort Worth, but he was more about my confidence, how I was feeling.

"Ed told me, 'I can influence Bill Torrey and (coach) Al Arbour, but you have to do most of the talking with your play.' I remember his smile and his chuckle. "

Resch recalls being called up by the Islanders in February 1974 and losing his first NHL game in California against the Golden Seals on Feb. 3, surrendering four goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss.

"Ed had arranged with Bill and Al to bring me back to New York for one more game, one more chance," he said. "We won 6-2 (facing 32 shots) against the Minnesota North Stars and that gave me the confidence I needed. It was Ed who said, 'Give him another game.' I'm thankful for that because who knows what would have happened?"

Chadwick left the Islanders for the Buffalo Sabres then in 1982 joined the Edmonton Oilers, for whom he worked through 2001. As a scout, he played an important role in the Oilers dynasty that won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984-90, his name engraved on the trophy in 1985, 1987 and 1990.

If Chadwick's NHL championships were won off the ice with Edmonton, he is in the Maple Leafs record books forever. Chad is the last Toronto goalie to have played every minute of a season, an achievement that will never be matched.

Top photo: Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ed Chadwick makes a glove save for a late 1950s publicity photo taken at Garden City Arena in St. Catharines, Ontario.