Digital collectibles platform NHL Breakaway launches

“We’ve been committed to developing digital collectibles designed and customized for the NHL and wholly focused on connecting with hockey fans in the most authentic and engaging manner possible,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “NHL Breakaway is an unparalleled digital experience. The compelling graphics and highlights exclusively packaged with multiple camera angles and natural sounds of the game - such as a shot clanging off the goal post - bring collectors inside NHL arenas and make the digital pack opening a must-see experience.”

Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet said, "In this groundbreaking partnership, we're not just launching a platform; we're forging a new era where gamified and social digital collectibles become a bridge to unforgettable experiences in the sport you love. By collaborating closely with the League and the Associations, we've harnessed the power of the NHL’s extensive archive of iconic hockey highlights and integrated cutting-edge gamification, redefining the very essence of collectibles and offering fans a timeless journey through hockey's most unforgettable plays, players and teams – the ones we’ve witnessed and those yet to come.”

“The team at Sweet has worked tirelessly to build NHL Breakaway into a game-changer for hockey fans and collectors,” said Jasmine Lew, Senior Director, Business Operations & Associate Counsel for the NHLPA. “This evolving platform will showcase the amazing talents of NHL players to a world-wide fanbase in a fun and interactive way.”

“Our goal each day at the NHLAA is to ‘Honor the Past’ by supporting our members while also celebrating the history of the game we love,” said Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHLAA. “We are excited that NHL Breakaway is giving fans around the world the opportunity to add these cherished moments to their collections.”

This announcement comes a few months after NHL Breakaway began accepting early adopters into the program, with those who got involved first being labeled “Founding Fans.” The feedback from these early adopters will be used to shape the future of NHL Breakaway, ensuring it continues to appeal to all fans and collectors.

For more information, please visit nhlbreakaway.com.