Digital collectibles platform NHL Breakaway launches

NEW YORK (Nov. 15, 2023) – The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), National Hockey League (NHL), NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), and Sweet, a leading platform for gamified digital collectible experiences, today announced the official launch of NHL Breakaway™, the official digital collectibles highlight community of the NHL, NHLPA and NHLAA for the NHL’s community of fans.
Starting today, fans and collectors can collect, gift, trade, display and participate in set collections and challenges to earn exciting rewards. The NHL Breakaway platform delivers an immersive experience featuring some of the most recognizable and iconic highlights in NHL history, as well as unique features including:
- The Trade Lounge: a hub of collector community interaction where fans can trade packs and highlights of their favorite plays or NHL Players with others in the community. Search and filter capabilities allow users to find highlights available for trade and view their personal trade history.
- Public Profiles: creates a social aspect within the platform and allows fans and enthusiasts to showcase their fandom and passion for hockey by integrating unique collectibles into their NHL Breakaway profiles.
- Gamification: introduces challenges for completing sets within categories like highlights and collectibles, team sets, and NHL Player sets with opportunities to earn rewards, such as real-life NHL experiences and exclusive packs.