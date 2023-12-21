Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (19-9-3), who have points in eight of nine (7-1-1). Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.

“We talked about it before the game, about the PK, and [Brossoit] made some really nice saves,” Jonsson-Fjallby said. “And the PK was pretty good today. It was pretty dialed in.”

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Olli Maatta also scored for the Red Wings (15-13-4), who have lost four straight and seven of eight (1-6-1). James Reimer made 36 saves.

“It’s [the losses] spiralling right now,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “It’s a lot of hockey, but we don’t make excuses. We had to come into here and find a way, and we didn’t. We found the opposite way. We lost our [defensive]-zone coverage. We’ve been struggling with that as of late. They exposed us tonight, and we hung Reimer out to dry with backdoors and extended [offensive]-zone shifts for Winnipeg. We’ve really tried it all the last couple of weeks -- different line combinations, different coaching coming in hard trying to pump us up, or whatever it is. But it’s got to come from within the room and every guy’s got to be better”

Neal Pionk gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 15:38 of the first period on a wrist shot from the blue line.