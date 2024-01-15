Red Wings defeat Maple Leafs to extend point streak to 6

Copp took a pass from Michael Rasmussen, who was behind the net, and scored blocker side on Ilya Samsonov from the high slot.

Lucas Raymond then scored into an empty net with 19 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer made 29 saves for the Red Wings (22-16-5), who are 5-0-1 during the point streak.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period shortly after taking a hit along the boards from Pontus Holmberg.

Holmberg and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs (21-12-8), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Samsonov, who was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, made 20 saves in his first start since being placed on waivers on Dec. 31.

Holmberg scored 32 seconds into the second period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. He redirected in a point shot from Morgan Rielly in the slot.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 15:39 when he one-timed a pass from David Perron just below the left face-off dot.

Marner put the Maple Leafs back in front 2-1 at 18:18, tapping in a return pass from Tyler Bertuzzi into an open net.

Daniel Sprong tied it 2-2 at 2:46 of the third period with a backhand on a breakaway.