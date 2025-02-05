Red Wings recover to defeat Kraken in shootout for 7th straight win

Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken (23-28-4), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Joey Daccord made 36 saves.

“Really proud of our compete there, and to be able to come back, score two in the third and force the extra time, get the extra point, shows a lot about our character as a team,” Wright said. “It’s obviously not a great end result, but I’m really proud of the way we fought there in the third.”

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period, deflecting Dylan Larkin’s shot from the left circle into an open net behind Daccord. Raymond, who will represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face Off, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 20 games since Todd McLellan was named coach of the Red Wings on Dec. 27.

Matty Beniers tied it 1-1 at 9:28 with a one-timer past Talbot’s glove after Kaapo Kakko looped behind the net and found Beniers in the slot.

Seider regained a 2-1 lead for the Red Wings with a power-play goal at 19:30. Alex DeBrincat won a face-off back to Seider, who walked across the blue line and snapped a shot through a screen past Daccord’s glove.

“We always have a plan going into every face-off,” Seider said. “[Shooting off the face-off] just creates chaos. I mean, not every shot is going in, but we'll get second and third opportunities, and then we have a lot of great skill up front to capitalize on those chances.”

Wright tied it 2-2 off a 3-on-2 rush at 6:29 of the second period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that hit the crossbar and went in behind Talbot.