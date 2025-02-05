SEATTLE — Lucas Raymond scored, and Patrick Kane got the lone goal of the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings their seventh straight win, 5-4 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.
Red Wings recover to defeat Kraken in shootout for 7th straight win
Kane scores decider after Detroit blows 2-goal lead in 3rd; Wright gets 2 goals for Seattle
“I have the advantage of coming in second [after Raymond], so I kind of get to watch ‘Ray’ to see what the goalie wants to do,” Kane said. “And I thought I would come straight this time and slow down my speed a little bit and see if he was backing in for a shot or if he was going to stay out, and I was going to pull it to my backhand.”
Moritz Seider, Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom also scored for the Red Wings (28-21-5), who closed out their four-game road trip through Western Canada and Seattle with a 4-0-0 record. Cam Talbot made 23 saves, then stopped all three shootout attempts.
“There wasn’t a lot of panic on the bench,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said after Seattle rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third period. “We obviously didn’t want it to get to that point, but I thought we had opportunities earlier to make it 5-2, and we didn’t bear down on it. But they came back and the bench was generally pretty calm. You could feel the belief was still there.”
Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken (23-28-4), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Joey Daccord made 36 saves.
“Really proud of our compete there, and to be able to come back, score two in the third and force the extra time, get the extra point, shows a lot about our character as a team,” Wright said. “It’s obviously not a great end result, but I’m really proud of the way we fought there in the third.”
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period, deflecting Dylan Larkin’s shot from the left circle into an open net behind Daccord. Raymond, who will represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face Off, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 20 games since Todd McLellan was named coach of the Red Wings on Dec. 27.
Matty Beniers tied it 1-1 at 9:28 with a one-timer past Talbot’s glove after Kaapo Kakko looped behind the net and found Beniers in the slot.
Seider regained a 2-1 lead for the Red Wings with a power-play goal at 19:30. Alex DeBrincat won a face-off back to Seider, who walked across the blue line and snapped a shot through a screen past Daccord’s glove.
“We always have a plan going into every face-off,” Seider said. “[Shooting off the face-off] just creates chaos. I mean, not every shot is going in, but we'll get second and third opportunities, and then we have a lot of great skill up front to capitalize on those chances.”
Wright tied it 2-2 off a 3-on-2 rush at 6:29 of the second period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that hit the crossbar and went in behind Talbot.
Berggren gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 12:07 of the second with a power-play goal. After Andrew Copp won a face-off back to him, he whipped a wrist shot from the top of the slot past Daccord’s blocker.
Soderblom, 23, has two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak, and Berggren, 24, has one goal and three assists during a four-game streak.
“Everything’s brand new for us, so we just play [guys like Berggren and Soderblom] and see what we get out of them, and they’ve responded,” McLellan said. “They’ve made good on their end of the bargain, where they come up [from the American Hockey League] and they play hard and they keep themselves in the lineup.”
Soderblom pushed it to 4-2 at 3:21 of the third period, four seconds after a power play ended. Joe Veleno fought through Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn’s check at the side of the net and passed across the top of the crease to Soderblom, who backhanded it into an open net.
“Tonight, it was about special teams,” McLellan said. “We had two power-play goals, and one a second after, so call it three. The penalty kill did its job, and we won the shootout, so all special-team situations, yet I thought our 5-on-5 game was pretty good.”
Wright cut it to 4-3 with his second goal of the game at 10:10 with a quick shot from the left circle on the rush. He has two goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.
Chandler Stephenson tied the game 4-4 at 17:04 off a partial breakaway, slipping it through Talbot’s pads to send the game to overtime.
“I think we stayed really composed, didn’t really give up a lot,” Seider said. “I knew we’re a good OT and shootout team, and obviously we have great skill up front. We just stayed with it, and obviously [it was] a great road trip.”
NOTES: Kane’s 53 shootout goals are the most in NHL history. … The Red Wings also won seven straight games between Dec. 29- Jan. 12. It’s the first time since 2011-12 that Detroit has won at least seven games in a row twice during a season.