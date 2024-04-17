Red Wings eliminated from playoff race despite comeback victory against Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings fell short in their bid for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

David Perron scored with five seconds left in the third period to tie it 4-4 on a slap shot from the point through traffic. That kept Detroit’s playoff hopes temporarily alive, but soon after the Washington Capitals clinched the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong scored, and James Reimer made 29 saves for Detroit (40-32-9), which went to overtime in each of its final four games (2-0-2).

Patrick Kane scored on Detroit’s third shot in the shootout to seal the Red Wings’ second straight come-from-behind win against Montreal.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, Logan Mailloux had an assist in his NHL debut for Montreal (30-36-15), which lost to the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime on Monday. Cayden Primeau made 36 saves.

The Red Wings trailed 4-1 at home Monday before scoring four straight to win.

Alex Newhook gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 11:32 of the first period. His one-timer from the right side on a 2-on-1 pass from Gallagher went in off Reimer’s outstretched glove.

Mailloux, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, had the secondary assist for his first NHL point in his debut.

Seider tied it 1-1 at 18:29 when he one-timed a slap shot past Primeau glove side on Dylan Larkin’s pass back to the point.

Gallagher put Montreal up 2-1 at 6:17 of the second period. He swatted the puck over the goal line for his third goal in two games when the rebound of Joel Armia’s shot sat loose in the crease behind Reimer.

Cole Caufield pushed it to 3-1 at 10:09 when he scored from the goalmouth, slamming in a rebound of Slafkovsky’s one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Veleno drew the Red Wings within 3-2 at 10:44, scoring five-hole on a rebound of Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot from the left point.

Sprong had tied it 3-3 at 3:31 when his shot from behind the goal line in the right corner banked into the net off Primeau.

Slafkovsky put Montreal up 4-3 at 12:26 of the third period. He was in front of the net to tip in Lane Hutson’s wrist shot from the point.

Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta left after his first shift of the game with an upper-body injury.