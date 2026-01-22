Red Wings at Wild projected lineups

RED WINGS (31-16-4) at WILD (28-14-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: None
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Hunter Haight -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Matt Boldy (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 overtime win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Talbot could start after Gibson made 30 saves at Toronto. ... Brodin is out indefinitely after having surgery; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Wild coach John Hynes did not have an updated timeline on Brodin’s return but said he does not expect him to miss the remainder of the regular season. ... Boldy and Bogosian also will not play, but each participated in Minnesota's morning skate; Boldy, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game and Bogosian, a defenseman, his ninth. ... Forwards Eriksson Ek and Johansson each could return; Eriksson Ek has missed six games, Johansson has missed three.