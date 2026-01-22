Red Wings at Wild projected lineups

RED WINGS (31-16-4) at WILD (28-14-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Hunter Haight -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spacek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Matt Boldy (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 overtime win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Talbot could start after Gibson made 30 saves at Toronto. ... Brodin is out indefinitely after having surgery; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Wild coach John Hynes did not have an updated timeline on Brodin’s return but said he does not expect him to miss the remainder of the regular season. ... Boldy and Bogosian also will not play, but each participated in Minnesota's morning skate; Boldy, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game and Bogosian, a defenseman, his ninth. ... Forwards Eriksson Ek and Johansson each could return; Eriksson Ek has missed six games, Johansson has missed three.