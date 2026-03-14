Red Wings at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (36-23-7) at STARS (41-14-10)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

James van Riemsdyk -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine

John Leonard -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Travis Hamonic

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

Leonard was recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Without 12 healthy forwards, it is anticipated the Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Bastian will draw back into the lineup in place of Erne, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

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