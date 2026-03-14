Red Wings at Stars projected lineups

RED WINGS (36-23-7) at STARS (41-14-10)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond
James van Riemsdyk -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine
John Leonard -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Leonard was recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Without 12 healthy forwards, it is anticipated the Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Bastian will draw back into the lineup in place of Erne, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.