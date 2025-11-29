Red Wings at Bruins projected lineups

RED WINGS (13-11-1) at BRUINS (14-12-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Nate Danielson -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness)
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Marat Khusnutdinov – Georgii Merkulov
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm – Michael Callahan
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Matej Blumel (lower body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday; the Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Bruins lost 6-2 to the New York Rangers. ... Detroit coach Todd McLellan said there could be a few tweaks to the lineup due to a few “bumps and bruises.” ... Talbot will start after Gibson allowed five goals on 27 shots Friday. ... Pastrnak will miss his second consecutive game, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward will not be out long term. ... Zacha, a center, will be a game-time decision after participating in the morning skate. ... Arvidsson also took part, but there is no timetable for the forward's return. ... McAvoy skated on his own, with a full shield, but there’s no timetable on the defenseman's return. ... Callahan is expected to play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Jokiharju was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman was injured against the Rangers on Friday. ... Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed five goals on 35 shots Friday.