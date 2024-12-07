Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ VGK – 2:40 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review determined that Dallas’ Jason Robertson initiated contact with Vegas goaltender Adin Hill when he had the puck covered in his crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.3, which states in part, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

