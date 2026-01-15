Stars at Mammoth projected lineups

12/3/25
STARS (27-11-9) at MAMMOTH (23-20-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Miro Heiskanen, Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

Heiskanen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game due to a personal matter, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Erne will be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

