Stars at Mammoth projected lineups

STARS (27-11-9) at MAMMOTH (23-20-4)
9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Miro Heiskanen, Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
Heiskanen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game due to a personal matter, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Erne will be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.