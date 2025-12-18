Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (22-7-5) at SHARKS (17-14-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Iorio

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Dellandrea will play after missing practice Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Gaudette will play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. Skinner, a forward, will be scratched.

