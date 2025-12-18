Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (22-7-5) at SHARKS (17-14-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Iorio
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Dellandrea will play after missing practice Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Gaudette will play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. Skinner, a forward, will be scratched.