Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild

Murray was making his first start of the season and fourth in the NHL.

“Everything is great,” Murray said. “Obviously, playing in the NHL is one thing, it's every kid's dream, but to be able to get a shutout is on a level of its own. I'm ecstatic.”

Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars (23-11-5), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1).

“I think we needed a good goaltending performance on the road,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We lost a couple, and this is always a tough building to play in. Really, the first period was the game. They came out really hard. I thought they could have had two or three if [Murray] wasn't ready to play. He was our best player by far in the first period.”