Lehkonen's 4 points help Avalanche defeat Stars

Cale Makar scored twice, including his 100th NHL goal in his 362nd game, becoming the sixth-fastest defenseman in League history to reach the milestone.

Jonathan Drouin and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche (28-18-1), who had lost two of their past three. Josh Manson had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves in his first start since sustaining an ankle injury on Jan. 2.

Jason Robertson had two goals and an assist, and Wyatt Johnston had three assists for the Stars (28-16-1), who have lost three of four. Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from just below the right circle that went over the shoulder of Wedgewood.

Mittelstadt tied it 1-1 at 13:07 from the low slot, scoring past a scrambling DeSmith into an open net after Lehkonen’s centering pass was tipped off his stick by Johnston.

Makar scored a power-play goal to make it 2-1 at 10:31 of the second period. His wrist shot from the point got through traffic and a Lehkonen screen in front.

Lehkonen extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:56. He took Drouin’s pass across the neutral zone, skated into the right circle and beat DeSmith to the far side.

Matej Blumel appeared to have cut it to 3-2 at 17:10, but the goal was overturned when Colorado successfully challenged for offside.

Drouin made it 4-1 at 18:32 with a wrist shot from the high slot. It was his 100th goal in the NHL.

Lehkonen pushed it to 5-1 at 8:13 of the third period, scoring off a backdoor pass from Mittelstadt.

Robertson cut it to 5-2 at 11:08 with a shot from behind the Avalanche net that banked off Wedgewood. Robertson then scored again 39 seconds later on the power play to make it 5-3 when his sharp-angled shot went in off Wedgewood at the right post.

Makar one-timed a rebound in the right circle at 13:13 for the 6-3 final.