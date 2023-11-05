McDavid frustrated by Oilers struggles to begin season

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid was understandably frustrated following the Edmonton Oilers’ latest setback, a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon.

This is not the way McDavid and the Oilers expected to start the 2023-24 NHL season. Projected to be a Stanley Cup contender, the Oilers are 2-7-1, have lost two straight games and six of their past seven (1-5-1). They are seventh in the Pacific Division, already 18 points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

“It is just death by a thousand cuts, that is what it feels like,” McDavid said. “One mistake and it costs us, and another little mistake and it just snowballs. It is tough to chase games.”

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN) and will try to figure out how to turn things around.

“I hate to always talk about years previous, but last year we get off to a 7-3 start and then we go 3-7 and end up at 10-10,” McDavid said. “We obviously started with the latter there and these next 10 games are big for our group.”

The Oilers have yet to win a game at Rogers Place this season (0-4-1). Their only home victory was in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic played outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29, 5-2 against the Calgary Flames.

“Our struggles are all over the rink,” McDavid said. “That is what you get when you are 2-7-1. There seem to be struggles all over the ice.”

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead against Nashville at 9:57 of the first period on a power-play goal by defenseman Darnell Nurse but conceded the tying goal to Filip Forsberg 25 seconds later.

The Oilers allowed a goal 23 seconds into the second period -- the first of three from Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly -- and fell behind 3-1, when O’Reilly scored a power-play goal at 3:24. From there, the chase was on, and Edmonton was unable to make up the difference.

“It was really similar to the other night [4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday],” McDavid said. “I thought we had a good start and then the mental mistakes that keeps costing us over and over again, made us chase the game, and it is hard to chase games in this league.”