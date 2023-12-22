NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 

NEW YORK -- National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today affirmed the six-game suspension that was assessed to Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during NHL Game No. 412 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Commissioner Bettman heard Perron’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Dec. 11, at a hearing on Dec. 19.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period. Perron was assessed a match penalty.

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.