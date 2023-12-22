NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today affirmed the six-game suspension that was assessed to Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during NHL Game No. 412 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Commissioner Bettman heard Perron’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Dec. 11, at a hearing on Dec. 19.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period. Perron was assessed a match penalty.

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Kakko, Chytil resume skating for Rangers
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL betting odds for December 22, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 22
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week December 22, 2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 22

NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings look to end skid
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Arizona Coyotes San Jose Sharks game recap December 21

Keller, Kerfoot spark Coyotes past Sharks for 4th straight win
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks game recap December 21

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Flames shut out Ducks
Ottawa Senators Colorado Avalanche game recap December 21

MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators