Sillinger scores in OT, Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights

Fantilli has goal for Columbus; Hertl extends point streak to 11 for Vegas

Blue Jackets at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Cole Sillinger scored 52 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Adam Fantilli scored in his 100th career NHL game and Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-19-7), who have won two in a row.

Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, six assists), while Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (31-15-6), who have lost back-to-back overtime games.

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period with a wrist shot through the short side from the left face-off circle.

Fantilli tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 when he dug out a loose puck that Samsonov failed to cover and deflected it in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague.

