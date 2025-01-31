Sillinger scores in OT, Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights

Adam Fantilli scored in his 100th career NHL game and Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-19-7), who have won two in a row.

Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, six assists), while Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (31-15-6), who have lost back-to-back overtime games.

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period with a wrist shot through the short side from the left face-off circle.

Fantilli tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 when he dug out a loose puck that Samsonov failed to cover and deflected it in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague.