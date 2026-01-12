Situation Room Initiated Challenge: CBJ @ UTA – 1:01 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Columbus

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Zach Werenski's hand pass was negated after Mikhail Sergachev played the puck prior to Dmitri Voronkov’s goal.