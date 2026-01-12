Situation Room Initiated Challenge: CBJ @ UTA – 1:01 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Columbus

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Zach Werenski's hand pass was negated after Mikhail Sergachev played the puck prior to Dmitri Voronkov’s goal.

Latest News

Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’

Color of Hockey: Ramirez's anti-fog solution clears view at outdoor games

Rookie Watch: Kapanen, Laba among best at winning face-offs

Josi has 3 points, Predators hold off Capitals

Voronkov scores in OT, Blue Jackets defeat Mammoth to end 4-game skid

Hertl has career-high 5 points, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Ovechkin scores 20 goals for 21st season, 2nd most in NHL history

Korpisalo makes 27 saves, Bruins shut out Penguins for 3rd straight win

Patriots' Gonzalez rocks Chara jersey to playoff game

NHL Status Report: Geekie out for Bruins against Penguins

Pearson breaks tie in 3rd period, Jets rally past Devils

Ruff looks ahead to 1,900th regular-season game as coach in Q&A with NHL.com

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks host Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season