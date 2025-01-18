Blue Jackets at Rangers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (22-17-6) at RANGERS (21-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Justin Danforth (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Tarasov will make his second start in three games; he made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.