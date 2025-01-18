Blue Jackets at Rangers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (22-17-6) at RANGERS (21-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Justin Danforth (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Tarasov will make his second start in three games; he made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.