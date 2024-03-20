Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

Raymond's 2nd of game ties it with 13 seconds left; Werenski gets 3 points for Columbus

Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets @ Detroit Red Wings 3.19.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Kane took a drop pass from Alex DeBrincat and shot past goalie Daniil Tarasov from the bottom of the left circle.

Lucas Raymond’s second goal tied the game at 19:47 of the third period when he shot a rebound past Tarasov from the low slot. Raymond has goals in five straight games.

James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6), which had lost eight of nine games.

Zack Werenski had a goal and two assists for Columbus (23-34-12), which has lost five of six (1-3-2). Tarasov made 23 saves.

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:56, scoring his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway after Christian Fischer’s turnover.

Alexandre Texier made it 2-0 at 13:43, taking a pass from Werenski as he came out of the penalty box and scoring on the Blue Jackets’ third breakaway of the period.

Raymond pulled Detroit within 2-1 at 2:57 of the second period on the power play, and Moritz Seider was credited with a goal to tie it 2-2 at 4:23 when Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson kicked a rebound past Tarasov.

Kirill Marchenko put Columbus ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:26 of the third period, taking a pass from Werenski and shooting past Reimer from the right face-off circle.

