DETROIT -- Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets
Raymond's 2nd of game ties it with 13 seconds left; Werenski gets 3 points for Columbus
Kane took a drop pass from Alex DeBrincat and shot past goalie Daniil Tarasov from the bottom of the left circle.
Lucas Raymond’s second goal tied the game at 19:47 of the third period when he shot a rebound past Tarasov from the low slot. Raymond has goals in five straight games.
James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6), which had lost eight of nine games.
Zack Werenski had a goal and two assists for Columbus (23-34-12), which has lost five of six (1-3-2). Tarasov made 23 saves.
Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:56, scoring his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway after Christian Fischer’s turnover.
Alexandre Texier made it 2-0 at 13:43, taking a pass from Werenski as he came out of the penalty box and scoring on the Blue Jackets’ third breakaway of the period.
Raymond pulled Detroit within 2-1 at 2:57 of the second period on the power play, and Moritz Seider was credited with a goal to tie it 2-2 at 4:23 when Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson kicked a rebound past Tarasov.
Kirill Marchenko put Columbus ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:26 of the third period, taking a pass from Werenski and shooting past Reimer from the right face-off circle.