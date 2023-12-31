Skinner lifts Sabres to comeback win against Blue Jackets

Skinner scored on a one-timer from the slot to complete the comeback for the Sabres, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1.

Casey Mittelstadt and Jack Quinn scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for Buffalo (15-18-4), which had lost two straight.

Damon Severson and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus (12-18-8), which has lost four of its past five games (1-1-3). Daniil Tarasov made 38 saves.

Mittelstadt tied the game 2-2 at 11:52 of the third period with a shot from the right circle.

Fantilli gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 13:45 when he one-timed a spin-pass from Justin Danforth from the right circle.

Severson gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 19:47 of the first period. Luukkonen made the save on Severson's initial shot from the right circle, and the rebound hit the skate of Dmitri Voronkov before bouncing to Severson, who scored from the slot.

Quinn tied the game 1-1 40 seconds into the second period, scoring on a loose puck at the front of the net.

The Sabres were without coach Don Granato because of illness. Seth Appert, coach of Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate at Rochester, filled in for Granato.