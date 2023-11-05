Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12

Jack Eichel and William Karlsson each scored twice, and Adin Hill made 41 saves for the Golden Knights (11-0-1), who have won four straight. It was Hill’s first shutout of the season and sixth in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for the Avalanche (7-3-0), who have lost three of four.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 16:50 of the first period with a short-handed goal, collecting a Brayden McNabb slap-pass and beating Georgiev.

Eichel made it 2-0 at 9:35 of the second period after roofing a wrist shot above Georgiev’s right shoulder.

William Carrier extended it to 3-0 at 12:57, scoring underneath Georgiev’s right pad.

Eichel made it 4-0 on the power play at 13:49 when he one-timed a seam pass from Stone.

Stone pushed it to 5-0 with his second short-handed goal of the game at 3:22 of the third period after outskating Devon Toews to a loose puck in the offensive zone.

Karlsson made it 6-0 at 9:13 to extend his point streak to nine games before scoring again at 14:43 for the 7-0 final.