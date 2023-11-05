Latest News

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Canucks shut out Stars, extend point streak to 7

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Carl Banks on hockey roots, Stadium Series

Ducks confident after early season success

Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12

Hill makes 41 saves, Stone scores twice short-handed, has 2 assists

Recap: Avalanche at Golden Knights 11.4.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone scored two short-handed goals and had two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to 12 games with a 7-0 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Jack Eichel and William Karlsson each scored twice, and Adin Hill made 41 saves for the Golden Knights (11-0-1), who have won four straight. It was Hill’s first shutout of the season and sixth in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for the Avalanche (7-3-0), who have lost three of four.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 16:50 of the first period with a short-handed goal, collecting a Brayden McNabb slap-pass and beating Georgiev.

Eichel made it 2-0 at 9:35 of the second period after roofing a wrist shot above Georgiev’s right shoulder.

William Carrier extended it to 3-0 at 12:57, scoring underneath Georgiev’s right pad.

Eichel made it 4-0 on the power play at 13:49 when he one-timed a seam pass from Stone.

Stone pushed it to 5-0 with his second short-handed goal of the game at 3:22 of the third period after outskating Devon Toews to a loose puck in the offensive zone.

Karlsson made it 6-0 at 9:13 to extend his point streak to nine games before scoring again at 14:43 for the 7-0 final.