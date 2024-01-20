O'Connor's 1st hat trick, MacKinnon's 4 points lift Avalanche past Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals for Colorado (30-14-3). Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves.

MacKinnon has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) during his streak. His second assist set up O'Connor for his third goal, when the Flyers had the goalie pulled for an extra skater.

"A pretty unselfish play by Nathan," O'Connor said. "He has two, and I think he knows he's going to get a lot more hat tricks than I will, so nice of him to slide that one over. Ultimately it was a good way to end the road trip with a winner."

Cam Atkinson had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia (25-15-6), and Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster scored. Samuel Ersson made eight saves in the third period after replacing Carter Hart, who made 10 saves on 15 shots.

"Too many turnovers, especially with their dangerous guys," Philadelphia forward Morgan Frost said. "At the same time, I felt like we carried most of the play. Had a fair amount of chances and good [offensive] zone time, couple good looks on the power play. That's just the way it goes sometimes."

O'Connor made it 1-0 at 9:58 when a deflected puck went off his skate. The goal stood after a video review showed no distinct kicking motion.

He made it 4-1 at 8:14 of the second period when he got to the net and scored on a cross-slot pass from Miles Wood, and closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:39.

"'Woody' sort of wished that into existence," O'Connor said. "He told me I was going to get two tonight so great play by him on that one. The other one off the skate, those are the ones you'll take any day. And then that empty netter."

The 27-year-old, in his sixth NHL season, has a personal-best 11 goals.

"His confidence is high, he's highly competitive, just works in all the right areas, all three zones," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "The defending side of it has been exceptional, always, but now he's finding a little bit of a groove and going to the net and capitalizing probably on more of his opportunities. He's earning more, but then capitalizing on a higher percentage of the ones than he has in the past and that's a confidence thing, that's trust in your ability.

"He's been playing third line or better for us all year pretty much, so there's some added ice time in there. But he's earned it. He's earned everything he's gotten this year."