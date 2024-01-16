Avalanche at Senators

AVALANCHE (28-13-3) at SENATORS (15-23-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Frederik Olofsson -- Jason Polin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Kurtis MacDermid
Alexander Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Justus Annunen, Caleb Jones
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Mads Sogaard
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Georgiev, who made 30 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, could make his fifth straight start. It would be his 15th consecutive game, including 14 starts. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate including two skaters and one goalie, Prosvetov. … Colorado could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; it dressed 10 forwards and eight defensemen on Monday. … Wood could make his return from an illness; he missed five games. … Sogaard will make his season debut, interim coach Jacques Martin confirmed. … Norris, a forward, will miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury.