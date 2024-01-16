Avalanche at Senators

AVALANCHE (28-13-3) at SENATORS (15-23-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Frederik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Kurtis MacDermid

Alexander Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Justus Annunen, Caleb Jones

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Mads Sogaard

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev, who made 30 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, could make his fifth straight start. It would be his 15th consecutive game, including 14 starts. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate including two skaters and one goalie, Prosvetov. … Colorado could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; it dressed 10 forwards and eight defensemen on Monday. … Wood could make his return from an illness; he missed five games. … Sogaard will make his season debut, interim coach Jacques Martin confirmed. … Norris, a forward, will miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury.