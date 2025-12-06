Situation Room Initiated Challenge: COL @ NYR – 19:18 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal NY Rangers

Explanation:
In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Artemi Panarin’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 19:09 of the third period (0:51 elapsed time) – nine seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

