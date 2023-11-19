Avalanche score 6 straight, rally past Stars for 3rd win in row

Tyler Seguin had two goals, and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Stars (11-4-1). Jake Oettinger made 32 saves and allowed more than three goals for the first time this season.

“Something I never would have predicted,” Seguin said of failing to protect the lead. “It’s not us. I don’t recall the last time this happened to us where we’ve been up three and then give up the game like that. We’re happy it happened now, where it’s not a playoff game or it’s not late in the season. It’s a great learning tool for us to study and learn from.”

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 10:33 of the first period when Marchment found him on the back door from below the goal line.

Joe Pavelski made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:21 on a one-timer from the slot off a pass by Jason Robertson.

“Just goes to show you how fine of a line it is when you’re going good and when it turns the either way,” Pavelski said. “It’s a lesson early on that we can learn from. No lead is really safe. Have to keep putting teams away, keep doing it the right way. It’s alright if we’ve got to learn it right now. Good teams, if you give them a little space and give them a little confidence, they get moving, and you see what they can do.”

Seguin extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:12 of the second period on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

“I think tonight, we knew we were playing well and we still had that belief that we could win,” Makar said. “It was a very lively bench, very lively game, and it’s a lot of fun when the guys are playing like that. When we’re controlling the pace of the game, that’s the way we like to play. Credit to a lot of forwards tonight, I feel like they did a really good job.”