MacKinnon gets 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks

Makar, Nichushkin each has goal, assist for Colorado; Wedgewood makes 29 saves

Avalanche at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist, Parker Kelly scored shorthanded, and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for the Avalanche (20-15-0), who were coming off a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored, and John Gibson made 19 saves for the Ducks (12-15-4), who were trying to win three in a row to match their season high.

After outshooting Colorado 12-5 in the scoreless first period, the Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:40 of the second when Carlsson tipped in a point shot from Jacob Trouba.

It was Trouba's first point since he was traded to Anaheim from the New York Rangers on Dec. 6.

Colorado forced a turnover in the Anaheim zone while on the penalty kill, creating a 2-on-1 breakaway, and Kelly scored shorthanded to tie it 1-1 at 6:40.

The Avalanche moved ahead 2-1 at 10:57.

Makar took a wrist shot from the high slot that squeezed between the pads of Gibson and stopped in the crease. Nichushkin was in position to swipe the puck into the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Maker scored his 10th of the season with a wrist shot from the right circle while on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 3:30 of the third.

The Ducks cut it to 3-2 at 13:05 when a backhanded centering pass by Pavel Mintyukov went off the leg of Killorn and was redirected into the net.

Samuel Girard was awarded a penalty shot at 14:36 after he was hooked from behind by Jackson LaCombe on a breakaway, but Gibson made the save.

MacKinnon scored into the empty net with 1:19 left for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings

Murray makes 24 saves, wins NHL return with Maple Leafs against Sabres

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

‘I would love to stay’ with Maple Leafs, Tavares says

Alex Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s ‘incredible accomplishment’ of hitting 900 points

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Murray back in NHL, to start for Maple Leafs against Sabres 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

NHL EDGE stats: Guentzel keeps Lightning offense among elite