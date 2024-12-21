MacKinnon gets 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist, Parker Kelly scored shorthanded, and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for the Avalanche (20-15-0), who were coming off a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored, and John Gibson made 19 saves for the Ducks (12-15-4), who were trying to win three in a row to match their season high.

After outshooting Colorado 12-5 in the scoreless first period, the Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:40 of the second when Carlsson tipped in a point shot from Jacob Trouba.

It was Trouba's first point since he was traded to Anaheim from the New York Rangers on Dec. 6.

Colorado forced a turnover in the Anaheim zone while on the penalty kill, creating a 2-on-1 breakaway, and Kelly scored shorthanded to tie it 1-1 at 6:40.

The Avalanche moved ahead 2-1 at 10:57.

Makar took a wrist shot from the high slot that squeezed between the pads of Gibson and stopped in the crease. Nichushkin was in position to swipe the puck into the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Maker scored his 10th of the season with a wrist shot from the right circle while on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 3:30 of the third.

The Ducks cut it to 3-2 at 13:05 when a backhanded centering pass by Pavel Mintyukov went off the leg of Killorn and was redirected into the net.

Samuel Girard was awarded a penalty shot at 14:36 after he was hooked from behind by Jackson LaCombe on a breakaway, but Gibson made the save.

MacKinnon scored into the empty net with 1:19 left for the 4-2 final.