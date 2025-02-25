Black Excellence Skate Inspires Next Generation of Hockey Players in Vancouver

Representation matters, and for 35 young hockey players, stepping onto the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks’ inaugural Black Excellence Skate was more than just a practice—it was a moment of empowerment.
Led by an all-black coaching staff, the event not only provided skill development but also created a sense of belonging in a sport where many participants have rarely seen others on the ice who look like them. The experience left a lasting impact, fostering new friendships, mentorships, and inspiration for both players and coaches alike.
The skate was spearheaded by Rod Brathwaite, Manager of Community Partnerships and Hockey Development for the Vancouver Canucks and Canucks Alumni Liaison. He has organized South Asian skates, newcomers to Canada skates, and many others with the goal of providing children of all backgrounds access to hockey.
Brathwaite is grateful for the support of this skate because it hits close to home. He recalls from his days growing up in Ottawa, there were few black families in his neighbourhood and he and his brother, former NHLer Fredrick Brathwaite, were the only ones that played hockey.
“As big as hockey is now, it was back then and when you went to the rinks and to tournaments, it was really rare to see another black kid or a black family,” Brathwaite said.
Seeing his vision come to life and being able to give young black hockey players and their parents an experience at Rogers Arena was something he takes pride in.
“It's about providing opportunities for kids and parents to connect—because you never know what can come from meeting people. I've had many opportunities in my life thanks to others, and those moments have shaped my journey in hockey and beyond,” Brathwaite said. “By creating these opportunities, we open the door for others to explore new paths."
The event came together with the help of BC Hockey, High Performance League (HPL), Alexis Charles, Perry Kane, and the coaches who wanted to give back: John Craighead (Canucks alumni), Delroy Montague and Mark Burgin (BC Hockey), Paul Dunn, and Aliza Rooker (Black Girl Hockey Club).