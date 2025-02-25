Black Excellence Skate Inspires Next Generation of Hockey Players in Vancouver

Rooker, a student at Langara College, started playing hockey when she was nine years old. She was a gymnast and coming into the sport later than her peers, she didn’t like it at first because she had no friends and didn’t see herself improving, but she stuck with it, training hard in the summers and spring and grew to love the sport.

She played for the Vancouver Female Ice Hockey Assocation U18 rep team, captaining the squad for two years before she graduated high school. In 2023, she won the Sarah Nurse Scholarship Award through the Black Girl Hockey Club for her excellence in hockey and in the classroom.

The 18-year-old is starting to get into coaching, helping Burgin coach at BC Hockey, hoping to really sink her teeth into more coaching in the summer between semesters. She’s learned a lot about leadership and communication wearing the “C” and wants to help grow the sport in the black community and be a role model for young girls; coaching the Black Excellence Skate was the perfect fit.

“It was amazing, I’m so glad I got to be a part of it. The energy at the arena was so amazing and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Rooker said.

“It was nice for me as a coach to see other black kids achieving at such a high level because it’s not something I ever got to see growing up. That meant a lot to me to see all those kids being so successful in their sport, it was awesome to see.”

Rooker has realized more as she’s gotten older how important representation in hockey is and she feels a responsibility to help change the game. Growing up, she was always the only black girl on her team, and she’d never played with or against another black girl and wanted the young hockey players at the skate to feel seen but also be inspired by the coaches that they can accomplish great things.

“I felt isolated playing hockey, I was never able to see someone that looked like me and for me now to be older, I want to be that person for young girls to look up to. I want to expand and grow the sport of hockey and make it a welcoming space for girls of colour and black girls. To have that impact on other people it just makes me feel really proud and it makes me want to keep going and keep being a role model for those girls to look up to.”

Rooker said the skate opened opportunities for her that she couldn’t have imagined, meeting all of the coaches and Brathwaite who are guiding her as she pursues her passion in coaching.

“Just a message for all those young girls out there, I really want them to keep pushing, keep at it even though it’s difficult, I can say for sure that their experiences will be rewarded 100 percent,” Rooker said.

Celia (11) was one of the young girls who attended the skate, and she left the experience feeling incredibly inspired. She has been to Rogers Arena to watch Canucks games and the PWHL game in January, but it was her first time getting to skate on the ice.