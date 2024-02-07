Coach’s Challenge: COL @ NJD – 0:38 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation:
Video review determined that Logan O'Connor made contact with Vitek Vanecek and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Josh Manson’s goal. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4.”

Latest News

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Flyers get past Panthers to end 5-game slide

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames cruise past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Scheifele returns for Jets against Penguins

Joseph honored to be part of Penguins Black Hockey History game

Bruins sport PWHL Boston apparel during arrivals for Women in Sports Night

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens appreciate Monahan impact, moving on after trade

NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Jack Hughes could be back for Devils this week after returning to practice

NHL On Tap: Lindholm to make Canucks debut against Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 6