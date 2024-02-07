Coach’s Challenge: COL @ NJD – 0:38 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation:

Video review determined that Logan O'Connor made contact with Vitek Vanecek and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Josh Manson’s goal. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4.”