Dvorak out for season for Canadiens with torn pectoral muscle

Center to have surgery, has 7 points in 25 games with Montreal

Christian-Dvorakinjury

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Christian Dvorak is out the rest of the season for the Montreal Canadiens because of a torn pectoral muscle and will have surgery Friday.

The 27-year-old center has missed two games since he had 15:59 of ice time in a 4-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 25 games this season.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis was asked Thursday what he will miss most with Dvorak out of the lineup.

“His left-handed face-offs," St. Louis said. "He’s a guy who plays on the penalty kill, he can play on the power play, he does a bit of everything. So I don’t think it’s going to be one player who will fill the role he plays, it’s other players. 

"[Center Sean] Monahan will have to kill a few more penalties, someone will have to take his place on the second power play, Monahan will have to go on the ice more for left-handed face-offs when they’re important. (Dvorak) is a guy who does more than one thing so we’ll have to replace him collectively.”

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 58) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Dvorak has 214 points (91 goals, 123 assists) in 447 NHL games with the Coyotes and Canadiens and three points (two goals, one assist) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dvorak had an NHL career-high 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 70 games with Arizona in 2019-20.

Montreal (16-16-5), in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, hosts the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B).

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 4, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 4
Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career

Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career
AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 4

NHL On Tap: Bedard plays Broadway when Blackhawks visit Rangers
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks game recap January 3

Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings January 4

Super 16: Bruins take No. 1 spot; Golden Knights drop in rankings
Max Pacioretty makes Washington Capitals debut

Pacioretty comeback ‘a work in progress’ after Capitals, season debut
New Jersey Devils Washington Capitals game recap January 3

Hischier has 3 points, Devils get past Capitals
NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Oettinger closer to returning for Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McLeod spins around for sweet backhand goal
3 keys to success for United States against Finland in World Junior semifinals

3 'Star' keys to success for U.S. against Finland at WJC
Arizona Coyotes Jason Zucker suspended three games

Zucker suspended 3 games for actions in Coyotes game
Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson out week to week for Wild
John Hynes on NHL at the Rink podcast

Hynes talks experience since becoming Wild coach on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast