Blackhawks at Jets

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at JETS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Andreas Athanasiou

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report

Foligno could elevate from third-line left wing to the same spot on the first line, switching places with Mikheyev after a 5-2 season-opening loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Kaiser, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the game Tuesday with an illness. ... The Jets could dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.