Blackhawks at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at JETS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Andreas Athanasiou

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report

Foligno could elevate from third-line left wing to the same spot on the first line, switching places with Mikheyev after a 5-2 season-opening loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Kaiser, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the game Tuesday with an illness. ... The Jets could dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Utah Hockey Club’s fast start

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

NHL On Tap: Guentzel to make Lightning debut against Hurricanes

Celebrini quickly meets expectations in NHL debut with Sharks

Celebrini has goal, assist in debut but Sharks stunned by Blues in OT

Stamkos savors ‘really cool’ experience of Predators debut

Hildeby surprise star as Maple Leafs deny former coach Keefe

Jenner could be out for season for Blue Jackets after shoulder surgery

Boldy’s 3 points help Wild defeat Blue Jackets in season opener

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

Stars hold off Predators in opener to spoil Stamkos, Marchessault debuts

Dubois ready to ‘turn the page,’ set for Capitals debut

Oilers know they're the hunted under weight of heavy expectations

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Aho aiming to maintain consistent excellence for Hurricanes, Finland at 4 Nations

Kopitar gets natural hat trick in 3rd, Kings open with win against Sabres

Celebrini scores 1st NHL goal 7 minutes into NHL debut