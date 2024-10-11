Blackhawks at Jets

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at JETS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Andreas Athanasiou
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report
Foligno could elevate from third-line left wing to the same spot on the first line, switching places with Mikheyev after a 5-2 season-opening loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Kaiser, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the game Tuesday with an illness. ... The Jets could dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.