Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Boston to begin 100th season against Chicago

Los Angeles thinks pieces are in place to win Stanley Cup

nhl fan mailbag for October 11

Vegas Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Nashville Predators Tampa Bay Lightning Game Recap October 10

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Bedard, Crosby take face-off to start season opener

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Scheifele, Hellebuyck signings give Jets stability

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Barry Melrose has Parkinsons disease retires from ESPN 

Todd McLellan signs 1-year contract to remain Los Angeles coach

NHL projected lineup projections

Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks rally past Penguins

Foligno gets goal, assist for Chicago; Crosby scores for Pittsburgh

Recap: Blackhawks at Penguins 10.10.23

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Connor Bedard had an assist in his NHL debut, and the Chicago Blackhawks came back from down two goals to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Bedard, selected No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, led Chicago with five shots on goal in 21:29 of ice time and got his first point with a secondary assist on a goal from Ryan Donato late in the second period of the season opener for each team.

Jason Dickinson scored the go-ahead goal at 15:37 of the third for the Blackhawks after Cole Guttman tied it midway through the period. Nick Foligno had a goal and an assist, Corey Perry had two assists, and Petr Mrazek made 38 saves.

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored, and Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for the Penguins.

Erik Karlsson had two shots on goal in his first game for Pittsburgh after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade on Aug. 6.

Donato’s goal cut the Penguins’ lead to 2-1 at 15:37 of the second. After receiving a pass from Bedard, Alex Vlasic sent a wrist shot on Jarry for a rebound Donato cleaned up in the crease.

Guttman then scored on a wrist shot from the inside of the right circle, tying it 2-2 at 10:05 of the third.

Dickinson dove at a pass from Perry for a shot that put Chicago ahead 3-2 at 15:29 before Foligno scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 18:33.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 7:04 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Kris Letang from at the right of the net. The goal was initially waved off before a review determined the puck ricocheted out after hitting inside the top of the net.

Crosby made it 2-0 at 11:56 of the second period. Jake Guentzel sent a pass through the slot to the bottom of the left face-off circle, setting up Crosby for a wrist shot. The goal was confirmed by video review after Chicago challenged for offside.