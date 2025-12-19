Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ MTL – 1:13 of the Third Period

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Montreal

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 19:13 before Jake Evans played it back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside.

Clock is reset to show 19:13 (0:47 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

