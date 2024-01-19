Luukkonen gets 2nd straight shutout, Sabres defeat Blackhawks

Luukkonen made 28 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks here Monday.

Zemgus Girgensons, JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin scored, and Ryan Johnson had two assists for the Sabres (20-21-4), who have won five of their past seven games.

Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves for the Blackhawks (13-30-2), who have lost nine of 11 (2-8-1).

Girgensons gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the second period when he redirected Johnson’s shot through the five-hole.

Peterka made it 2-0 at 2:57 of the third period, scoring to the short side by banking a shot off Soderblom’s mask from along the goal line to the left of the net.

Dahlin pushed the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 6:06 when his shot from the point deflected in off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic.

Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson left the game at 5:19 of the third after he was hit into the end boards by Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev, who received a five-minute boarding major.