Blackhawks at Sabres

BLACKHAWKS (13-29-2) at SABRES (19-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson

Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Murphy (lower body), Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jack Quinn

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson -- Jordan Greenway -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: None

Injured: Dylan Cozens (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Jeff Skinner (upper body)

Status report

Murphy, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Zaitsev, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after leaving in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Crevier, also a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Soderblom could start after Mrazek started the past five games. ... Luukkonen will make his fourth consecutive start. ... Cozens, a center, Skinner, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, each is day to day. … Olofsson will enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 4.