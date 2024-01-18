Blackhawks at Sabres

BLACKHAWKS (13-29-2) at SABRES (19-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Isaak Phillips
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson
Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Murphy (lower body), Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jack Quinn
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson -- Jordan Greenway -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: None
Injured: Dylan Cozens (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Jeff Skinner (upper body)
Status report
Murphy, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Zaitsev, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after leaving in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Crevier, also a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Soderblom could start after Mrazek started the past five games. ... Luukkonen will make his fourth consecutive start. ... Cozens, a center, Skinner, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, each is day to day. … Olofsson will enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 4.