Brossoit makes 42 saves, Jets defeat Hurricanes

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets (14-8-2), who have won two straight after losing their previous three.

Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes (14-9-1), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1). Antti Raanta made 20 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, finishing blocker side from in close off a saucer pass from Ehlers on a 2-on-1.

Carolina outshot Winnipeg 15-3 in the first period.

Ehlers extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:39 of the second period. He also scored blocker side from the high slot off a pass from Scheifele from along the goal line.

Necas cut it to 2-1 at 19:09 when his wraparound attempt deflected in off the skate of Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo.