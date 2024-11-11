Hurricanes at Golden Knights projected lineup

HURRICANES (10-3-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Nicolas Roy
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Status report
The Hurricanes recalled Jost, a forward, and Smith, a defenseman from Chicago of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Korczak enters the lineup for Hutton, a defenseman.