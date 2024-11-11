Hurricanes at Golden Knights projected lineup

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
HURRICANES (10-3-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Status report

The Hurricanes recalled Jost, a forward, and Smith, a defenseman from Chicago of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Korczak enters the lineup for Hutton, a defenseman.

