Crosby has 3 points, Penguins end Hurricanes point streak at 7

Bryan Rust, Jesse Puljujarvi and Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins (31-30-10), who had allowed at least four goals in three straight losses (0-2-1).

“I think the biggest thing was we paid attention to the little things, the details a little bit more, a little better,” Nedeljkovic said. “They had some sustained press. They’re a good team, it’s going to happen. But it never felt like we were caught running around for three, four, five minutes at a time. It was, most of the time, one or two shifts maybe. Then that was it.”

Dmitry Orlov scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for Carolina (45-21-7). Jake Guentzel had six shots on goal in his first game against his former team since being traded from Pittsburgh on March 7.

"It's special to be back here, where you kind of grew up,” Guentzel said. “A lot of good memories in this building and this city. ... I think it's just hockey after the first shift. You kind of just soak it in in warmups. Once the puck drops, it's back to hockey."

Puljujarvi put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 2:41 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Lars Eller after coming off the bench and beat Kochetkov with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. His three goals this season have all came in the past six games.

“Since we’ve put him back in the lineup, I think Jesse’s played his best hockey,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “When he’s moving and he gets in on the forecheck, he uses his size and his physicality, I think he can be a real effective player. I’m sure it’s good for his confidence that he scores a couple goals.”