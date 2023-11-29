Bunting boosts Hurricanes to win against Flyers

Forward has goal, assist, Kochetkov makes 28 saves for Carolina

Recap: Hurricanes @ Flyers 11.28.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Brendan Lemieux, Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina (13-8-0). Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (11-10-1), which had won six of its past eight games. Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Bunting made it 1-0 at 5:39 of the first period with a goal from the slot after a centering pass from Aho.

Konecny tied the game 1-1 at 7:14 of the second period when he scored on a breakaway past the glove of Kochetkov.

Lemieux gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 13:25 when he scored off a turnover by Flyers forward Scott Laughton in front of the net.

Lemieux had been scratched the previous eight games but was in the lineup because Andrei Svechnikov missed the game due to an illness.

Jarvis made it 3-1 at 16:34 of the third period when he beat Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim in a race for the puck and pushed a shot under Hart.

Kotkaniemi scored an empty-net goal at 17:16 for the 4-1 final.

