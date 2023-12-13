Aho has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Senators to end 4-game skid

Kochetkov makes 30 saves, Skjei gets 2 assists for Carolina

Recap: Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators 12.12.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes, who ended a four-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

All of Aho’s points came in the second period when the Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals.

Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored, Brady Skjei had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves for Carolina (15-12-1).

Josh Norris scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Senators (11-12-0), who had won three of their previous four games.

Carolina was 2-for-2 on the power play; Ottawa was 0-for-4.

Norris gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period when he tipped in an Erik Brannstrom point shot.

Necas one-timed a cross-ice pass from Skjei on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 18:49.

Aho scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 12:18 of the second period.

Jarvis scored to make it 3-1 at 13:39 when Aho was on a breakaway and dropped the puck to Jarvis, who scored past a sprawling Korpisalo.

Aho made it 4-1 at 17:19 when he skated around Tim Stutzle at the point, drove down the middle of the slot and scored with a wrist shot blocker side. 

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was awarded a penalty shot at 15:39 of the third period after Kochetkov threw his stick during a scoring chance. Tkachuk’s attempt was saved by Kochetkov, who came out of his crease to poke away the puck.

