Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

HURRICANES (52-22-7) at BLUE JACKETS (26-43-12)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Bradly Nadeau -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Jesper Fast
Max Comtois -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Brendan Lemieux -- Jordan Martinook -- Jackson Blake
Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov
Jalen Chatfield -- Tony DeAngelo
Dylan Coghlan -- Scott Morrow
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Brett Pesce, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Jake Guentzel, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Gavin Brindley
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: None
Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Brendan Gaunce (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
Nadeau and Blake each will make his NHL debut Tuesday; Nadeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, Blake on Wednesday. ... Coghlan and Comtois each was recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Coghlan from Springfield and Comtois from Chicago. ... The Hurricanes will be resting several of their regulars. ...
Martin will make his first start since Feb. 29, when he made 20 saves in a 4-2 win at the Blue Jackets. ... Brindley makes his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry level contract Monday. ... Greaves will start for the fifth time in six games.