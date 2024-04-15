Jarvis scores 2 in 3rd, Hurricanes top Blackhawks to gain in Metropolitan

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes (52-22-7), who pulled within one point of the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining for each team. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.

“Just play our game,” Aho said. “Kind of business as usual. You try to win hockey games, doing it with good habits and just play our game. That’s pretty simple. You try to build, build your game towards Game 1 of the playoffs. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of just sticking with it and playing our game. I know it’s a cliché. Especially this time of year, it’s big to not pick up bad habits.”

Frank Nazar, who signed a three-year entry level-contract out of the University of Michigan on Saturday, scored his first NHL goal on his first shot on goal in the opening period for the Blackhawks (23-52-5), who have lost four in a row. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

“Frank was really good,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I really liked his game tonight. Really happy for him. He had a nice chance on the power play actually before that, but they made a good stick play on him.”

Nazar, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 10:05 of the first period. He broke up a play in the defensive zone and took a pass from Seth Jones before skating alone into the slot and scoring past the stick of Kochetkov.

“It was a nice play at the blue line, and I was able to go in and I was kind of shooting for whatever was open,” Nazar said. “I mean, who wouldn't have any nerves going into their first NHL game? It was nice to get one early there to kind of calm it and play a little bit more poised. But the guys here have done a really good job, and they've been really nice and welcoming. It's been really great.”

Nazar said the past few days have been “pretty hectic.”

“From being at the Frozen Four to flying in [Saturday] night and then figuring out I was playing today was really crazy. I'm a little exhausted but it was a blast.”