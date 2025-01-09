Canadiens, World Juniors discussed on ‘NHL Unscripted’ podcast 

A discussion about the surging Montreal Canadiens and forward Jake Evans, a breakdown of Team Canada and Team USA after the recently concluded 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, thoughts on the struggling Boston Bruins, and a visit with comedian Ian Bagg, who shares memories of the old Montreal Forum, is all featured on this week’s episode of the “NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers” podcast presented by iHeartPodcasts.

Virk reveals that in addition to Evans' strong play for the Canadiens this season, the 28-year-old Toronto native happens to be one heck of a piano player. Evans, chosen in the seventh round (No. 207) of the 2014 NHL Draft, has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 40 games this season, his sixth with the Canadiens.

The topic switched to the World Juniors. Demers and Virk discussed the issues that Canada had in the tournament and praised the gold medal-winning effort by the United States, which defeated Finland in overtime for its second straight World Juniors championship.

Barstool Sports personality Frank Fleming joined Virk and Demers to break down how NHL teams can fall from contender status, predicting the Boston Bruins will struggle in the next couple of years.

Bagg joined the show to share his thoughts of the Canadiens’ former home after a recent performance there. Bagg also discussed his experience in the film "MVP 2" about a hockey-playing chimp.

The co-hosts also break down the phenomenon of hockey players appearing on Cameo.

