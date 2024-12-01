Talbot of Red Wings leaves game with lower-body injury

DETROIT -- Cam Talbot sustained a lower-body injury for the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday and did not return.

The 37-year-old goalie left at 6:38 after Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat tied the game 2-2. Talbot stopped 12 of 14 shots before he was replaced by Ville Husso, who made 15 saves.

Talbot entered the game 6-5-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts).

Detroit is already without goalie Alex Lyon because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said Saturday that Lyon would not travel for a two-game road trip that begins at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Lyon is 4-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine games (eight starts) this season. He last played Nov. 25, a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders.

Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. He entered Sunday 0-2-0 with a 4.94 GAA and .811 save percentage in two games with the Red Wings; he is 4-0-0 with a 1.58 GAA and .944 save percentage in five AHL games.