Talbot of Red Wings leaves game with lower-body injury

Goalie exits OT loss to Canucks in 2nd period; Lyon won’t travel on road trip

Cam Talbot DET injury update

© Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings follows the play against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on November 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. New Jersey defeated Detroit 5-4.

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Cam Talbot sustained a lower-body injury for the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday and did not return.

The 37-year-old goalie left at 6:38 after Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat tied the game 2-2. Talbot stopped 12 of 14 shots before he was replaced by Ville Husso, who made 15 saves.

Talbot entered the game 6-5-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts).

Detroit is already without goalie Alex Lyon because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said Saturday that Lyon would not travel for a two-game road trip that begins at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Lyon is 4-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine games (eight starts) this season. He last played Nov. 25, a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders.

Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. He entered Sunday 0-2-0 with a 4.94 GAA and .811 save percentage in two games with the Red Wings; he is 4-0-0 with a 1.58 GAA and .944 save percentage in five AHL games.

