Zary, Flames recover for OT win against Canucks in opener

Zary skated around defenseman Filip Hronek in the slot, then cut back the other way and around Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs to tuck it in on the far side.

Calgary scored four straight after trailing 4-1 and rallied with three goals in the third period to take a 5-4 lead, but J.T. Miller tied it off the rush with 1:37 remaining with Silovs pulled for the extra skater. He scored on a slap shot over Dan Vladar’s glove from just above the left face-off dot.

Anthony Mantha, Rasmus Andersson and Martin Pospisil each had a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri had two assists for the Flames, who finished 28 points behind the Canucks in the Pacific Division last season. Vladar made 20 saves.

Brock Boeser scored twice, Miller had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks. Silovs made 20 saves.

Posposil cut it to 4-3 at 2:41 of the third period with a screened shot over Silov’s blocker from between the top of the face-off circles.

MacKenzie Weegar tied it 4-4 at 8:16 with a high blocker power-play point shot before Jonathan Huberdeau put Calgary ahead 5-4 at 10:41 by knocking in a rebound from the edge of the crease.

Daniel Sprong gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:40 of the first period with a high glove screen shot from the top of the right circle.

Boeser made it 2-0 on another power play at 11:48, getting open in the slot and one-timing a pass from Jake DeBrusk below the goal line past Vladar’s blocker.

The Canucks went ahead 3-0 at 12:16 after Nils Hoglander’s rising shot from the bottom of the left circle knocked Vladar’s mask off. The rebound bounced off a Flames defender to Conor Garland for a quick shot into an open net from the other side of the slot and referees ruled it a “continuous scoring opportunity.”

Mantha came out of the penalty box after a Canucks 5-on-3, intercepted a pass and scored on a breakaway deke between Silov’s legs at 15:49 to make it 3-1. But Boeser scored his second goal just before the second Calgary penalty expired, redirecting a backdoor pass from Miller to make it 4-1 at 17:18.

Calgary was outshooting Vancouver 11-3 in the second period when Andersson made it 4-2 at 17:01 with wrist shot over Silovs glove from the top right hashmark.

Flames forward Kevin Rooney left at 7:41 of the first period after a big hit from Miller. Rooney was attended to by medical staff after lying prone for several minutes, but skated off with assistance as a stretcher was brought out.