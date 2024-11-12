Flames at Canucks projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (8-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

The Flames only had four players at an optional morning skate but one of them was Vladar, who is expected to start after Wolf made 28 saves in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Calgary isn’t expected to make any other changes, meaning Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a sixth time in seven games. … Vancouver also had very few players take part in an optional skate, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Lekkerimaki will make his NHL debut on the top line and Arshdeep Bains will play after being called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Tocchet said Joshua, a forward, could make his season debut against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

Tulsky proving he's up to task in 1st season as Hurricanes GM

Duchene shows off kids’ excitement after goal

Jets' start among best in NHL history thanks to Hellebuyck, team chemistry

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

NHL Buzz: Pinto to return from injury for Senators against Maple Leafs

NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Devils seeking 8th straight win

Matthews to miss 4th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Predators ‘coming around’ after rough start to season, Trotz says 

Iginla, Olczyk appointed to Hockey Hall of Fame committee

Chara, Thornton among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025

Mantha to have ACL surgery, out rest of season for Flames

Kochetkov makes 30 saves, Hurricanes hand Golden Knights 1st home loss of season

Girard scores in OT, Avalanche defeat Predators