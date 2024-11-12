Flames at Canucks projected lineups 

FLAMES (8-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-3-3)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
The Flames only had four players at an optional morning skate but one of them was Vladar, who is expected to start after Wolf made 28 saves in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Calgary isn’t expected to make any other changes, meaning Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a sixth time in seven games. … Vancouver also had very few players take part in an optional skate, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Lekkerimaki will make his NHL debut on the top line and Arshdeep Bains will play after being called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Tocchet said Joshua, a forward, could make his season debut against the New York Islanders on Thursday.