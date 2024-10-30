Flames at Utah projected lineups

FLAMES (5-3-1) at UTAH (4-4-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Brayden Pachal
Jake Bean -- Tyson Barrie
Dustin Wolf
Daniel Vladar
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Jusso Valimaki
Olli Maatta
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Honzek skated with the second line during the Flames morning skate and could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Maatta is expected to make his Utah debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Andre Tourigny said Maatta will rotate on a defense pair with Kolyachonok and Valimaki.