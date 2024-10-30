Flames at Utah projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (5-3-1) at UTAH (4-4-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean -- Tyson Barrie

Dustin Wolf

Daniel Vladar

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Jusso Valimaki

Olli Maatta

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Honzek skated with the second line during the Flames morning skate and could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Maatta is expected to make his Utah debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Andre Tourigny said Maatta will rotate on a defense pair with Kolyachonok and Valimaki.

