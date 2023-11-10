Flames at Leafs

FLAMES (4-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Adam Ruzicka
Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Nick Desimone
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg
Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed)
Status report
Markstrom, a goalie, is day to day, Flames coach Ryan Huska said. ... Vladar will start and Wolf, who was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will be the backup. ... McCabe will return after missing six games with a groin injury. ... Woll will make his third start in four games. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, will not play; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said more would be know about his status on Saturday.