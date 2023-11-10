Flames at Leafs

FLAMES (4-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Adam Ruzicka

Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick Desimone

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg

Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed)

Status report

Markstrom, a goalie, is day to day, Flames coach Ryan Huska said. ... Vladar will start and Wolf, who was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will be the backup. ... McCabe will return after missing six games with a groin injury. ... Woll will make his third start in four games. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, will not play; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said more would be know about his status on Saturday.