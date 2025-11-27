Flames at Panthers projected lineups

FLAMES (8-14-3) at PANTHERS (12-10-1)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Neither team had a morning skate. … Cooley may start for the Flames after relieving Wolf during the first period of Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Ekblad left Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after blocking a shot in the final minute. Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Ekblad will play. … The only lineup change Florida is expected to make is having Tarasov (2-3-1) in net. He made 36 saves in beating the host Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday.