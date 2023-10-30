Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

McDavid, who had an assist, missed the previous two games because of an upper-body injury sustained against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21.

Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (2-5-1), who were 0-3-1 during the skid. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists for the Flames (2-6-1), who have lost five straight in regulation. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Brett Kulak backhanded a feed from Kane to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 4:19 of the first period.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 9:38 on a 2-on-1 with Draisaitl, who came out of the box, collected the puck and threaded a feed past Weegar and on Hyman’s stick.

Kadri’s first goal of the season cut it to 2-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 14:55, redirecting a point shot from Weegar past Skinner. But the Oilers took a 3-1 lead when Evan Bouchard scored on a slap shot from the point at 16:06.

Greer cut it to 3-2 at 14:41 of the second period on a rebound of Weegar’s shot.

Vincent Desharnais gave Edmonton a 4-2 lead at 6:16 of the third period on a bouncing wrist shot for his first goal of the season.

Kane scored an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left for the 5-2 final.